The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Monday that Eric Servis, best known to wrestling fans as ‘Roddy Hogan,’ has passed away.

Servis became a beloved figure at wrestling events, instantly recognizable by his red and yellow outfits, signature handlebar mustache, and trademark bandana.

A die-hard Hulk Hogan fan, Servis was a familiar face at WWE and WCW shows and eventually became friends with the wrestling icon himself.

His passion for the sport earned him a cult following, leading to appearances at wrestling conventions where he connected with fellow fans.

Our condolences go out to Servis’ family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.

Nikki Bella came close to falling victim to Stephanie Vaquer’s signature Devil’s Kiss during the battle royal at WWE Evolution 2, and she recently shared her thoughts on the intense moment. Vaquer had the move locked in on Bella until Chelsea Green intervened, and Bella recounted the experience on last week’s edition of the “RAW Recap” podcast. She said,

“It’s crazy — the moment she jumps on you and locks it in, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It feels like getting caught in a web, and you’re just stuck. I really thought that was it.”

Bella also revealed that her sister Brie may have unintentionally set the moment in motion. She added, “[Vaquer] was on our podcast, and Brie actually manifested it. She told her, ‘I hope one day you hit Nikki with the Devil’s Kiss,’ and I was like, ‘Thanks a lot, Brie.’ It was wild.”

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell has undergone the amputation of his right leg following years of ongoing health issues.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Bagwell opened up about the experience, recalling the initial shock he felt upon waking up from surgery. He said,

“When I first woke up from the surgery, I remember looking down and holding my breath. I said, ‘Where’s my leg?’ You’re coming out of anesthesia, kind of in a dream state. Then I remembered — ‘Hold on, you chose to do this because the leg was in bad shape.’ But even then, I wondered, ‘Was it really that bad? Did I make the right call? What have I done?’”

To help him come to terms with the decision, doctors showed Bagwell footage of the surgery. Seeing the condition of his leg helped bring him peace of mind. He stated,

“I can’t really explain it, but watching the video helped. It showed just how bad the leg really was. We got rid of an infection, and hopefully better days are ahead. I’ve been trying to find the positive in the negative — like I’ve been doing for the last five years. That leg has been brutal.”

Since the news broke, Bagwell has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow wrestling legends alike.

All of us at WrestlingHeadlines.com continue to send our best wishes to Buff Bagwell on his road to recovery.