WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is getting some social media attention this week for poking fun at AJ Styles.

The Hulkster took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a photo of a fan that may look like The Phenomenal One.

Hogan captioned the photo with, “I found #ajstyles brother!!!”

AJ has not commented on Hogan’s post as of this writing. You can see Hogan’s full post below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.