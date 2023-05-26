Hulk Hogan acknowledges Roman Reigns.

The Immortal One discussed the Tribal Chief during a recent interview with Forbes, where he was asked about his historic 1,474 day title streak being threatened by Bloodline leader. Hogan admits he has a soft spot for Reigns since he was good friends with his father, Sika of the Wild Samoans.

I got a soft spot in my heart for Roman. I was real good friends with his dad, Sika, one of the Wild Samoans, and of course his partner Afa. We had a barbecue in San Francisco after the Cow Palace, and the Samoans invited me over to their house. Little did I know there were going to be 40 or 50 of them there. The whole family was there. And next thing I know, we started drinking wine and eating barbecue. And I woke up like at five o’clock in the morning sleeping in the front yard with a bunch of his Samoan brothers.

Hogan then talks about Reigns’ skill as a performer and how he’s keeping the art form alive by being authentic. He adds that he can just wing it without the need of a writer.

So, I’ve got a soft spot in my heart for Roman, but I think he’s one of the only main event guys that’s keeping the art form alive. He can go out there and wing it. He doesn’t need a writer to tell him what to say.

Speaking on his wrestling skill specifically, Hogan compliments Reigns for being able to wing it in the ring and not just follow a choreographed pattern. To Hogan, that is the true art of pro wrestling.

I can tell by the way he wrestles, he’s not following some choreographed pattern. He is really good with placement and physicality and knowing where he is at all the time in the ring. And it’s like when I wrestled, I never ever, ever talked about my match. I would see guys sit in the back room and talk for an hour about a five-minute match, and I’d go to Andre. I said “what are we doing tonight? ‘Don’t worry.’” I said “okay.” that’s how I was raised. And I see that in Roman. He’s got a feel, he’s got an instinct. He is keeping the art form alive. So I’m excited to see where he ends up with this thing.

As of now Reigns’ run with the WWE Universal Championship has reached 1,063 days. He recently surpassed Pedro Morales and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. He will be challenging for the WWE Tag Team titles along with Solo Sikoa at tomorrow’s Night Of Champions premium live event.