Well, Hulk Hogan hasn’t been shaken, nor stirred, in is outspoken support of 45th and soon to be 47th President of the United States Donald J Trump.

While the man who once went by the name “Hollywood” was not well received by the Los Angeles crowd during his appearance on the WWE RAW debut on Netflix, Hogan is undaunted in his support for Trump. Perhaps even unburdened by what has been! Hulk appeared on the popular nightly FOX News show Watters World hosted by Jesse Watters. On the show, the 2 time WWE Hall of Famer suggested he has his “Trump pump back on” and that a “little bird told him” he would be taking part in the inauguration festivities which includes a rally to be held on Sunday night, likely broadcast on major news outlets, at the Capitol One Arena in DC.

Hogan previously appeared for Trump at the Republicna National Convention in July and at Madison Square Garden in October. Eric Bischoff has suggested the ties to Trump and the politics that go along with it are why Hulk was received how he was in LA last week.

While some reports suggested Hulk was “disappointed” by the crowd recation, Hulk seemed to be in good spirits on FOX News.

Waters did not ask Hulk about the negative crowd reaction that seems to have been the big story coming out of RAW.

A video of the full appearance can be seen below.

A clipped version is below: