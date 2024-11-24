Linda McMahon might not be the only pro wrestling-related member of Donald Trump’s U.S. Presidential administration … brother.

During an interview with FOX News’ Brian Kilmeade on Saturday, November 23, WWE legend Hulk Hogan claimed the U.S. President Elect told him he would be a great fit to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness.

“My president said, ‘You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness,'” Hogan told Kilmeade of his conversation with Trump at the New York rally, which Hogan made a memorable appearance at.

The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition is a federal advisory panel that encourages healthy eating and physical activity.

President Biden renewed the council until Sept. 30, 2025.

“The Hulkster” claimed that Trump made the suggestion while the two were talking about nutrition and physical fitness after the N.Y. rally.

“At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy, I was talking about nutrition, and how many foreign countries won’t even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America,” Hogan said. “It’s so bad, and it’s poisoned a generation of kids. And at the end of the day, we start talking about physical fitness.”