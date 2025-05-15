WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently underwent another medical procedure, adding to his long list of past surgeries.

According to TMZ.com, the 71-year-old wrestling legend had a neck operation on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The outlet described it as a “little fusion procedure” intended to help Hogan “feel a little better.”

Remarkably, Hogan was reportedly back at work the very next day.

Surgical procedures are nothing new for the iconic performer. During an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast last year, Hogan revealed he had undergone at least 25 surgeries between 2014 and 2024.

“I’ve had 10 back surgeries,” Hogan said at the time. “Both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders—everything.”

Despite the ongoing health challenges, Hogan is pushing forward with big plans for the summer. He and longtime collaborator Eric Bischoff recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where they discussed the launch of their new wrestling promotion, Real American Freestyle. The duo confirmed that they’re currently in talks with several streaming platforms already, as they prepare to bring the project to life.