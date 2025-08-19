Radio host Bubba the Love Sponge is calling for an independent autopsy on the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, fueling speculation about the circumstances surrounding Hogan’s recent passing.

According to the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center, Hogan died on July 24 from an acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). The cremation approval summary report also noted he had atrial fibrillation and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a blood and bone marrow cancer. His death was certified by his personal physician as resulting from natural causes.

Despite this, Bubba said on his radio show that Brooke Hogan contacted him, sharing that “something bad is going on here” based on messages she received from unnamed nurses, police officers, and others. Bubba argued that only an independent autopsy could resolve doubts. He said,

“Somebody made a mistake. And somebody is covering it up. And somebody killed Hulk Hogan.”

“Brooke has reached out and said she’s been notified by cops, nurses, all that want their names out of it but have gotten a hold of her via Instagram, DMs or via, you know, whatever way.”

“She’s easy to get a hold of, you can get hold her. She’s got a Facebook, she’s got Instagram, and there’s been multiple people from nurses to police officers to just people that were there that are saying there’s something bad going on here.”

“Listen, it’s a mic drop with an autopsy, an independent autopsy from Orange County or somewhere else that’s not in the jurisdiction of Scientology to do an autopsy.”

“And at that point they can say, ‘Bubba shut your fat mouth, Jay shut your mouth, Dan shut your mouth because this is how he died. Here’s what’s in his system. Here’s the blood panel, here’s the topology report, and here’s the fact that he died from a heart attack. Boom.”

Adding to the uncertainty, Hogan’s widow Sky Daily revealed earlier this month that Hogan’s body had not yet been cremated. She wrote,

“Our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first. Once we have that peace of mind, we will honor his wish and fulfill it with love and respect.”

In response, Brooke released her own statement offering to cover the costs of an autopsy, saying her father’s “dignity and legacy deserves it.”

Brooke also revealed that in her final conversation with her father in 2023, she had warned him against marrying Sky Daily due to concerns about her alleged connections to the Church of Scientology.

Hulk Hogan’s funeral took place earlier this month in Clearwater, Florida, though it remains unclear whether an official autopsy will be conducted before cremation.

John Cena took to Instagram today to post a photo of Seth Rollins celebrating with his WWE World Heavyweight Championship after his ‘Ruse of the Century’ cash-in at SummerSlam 2025. As usual, no caption was added to the photo:

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton may deal with plenty of online criticism, but the SmackDown star insists it doesn’t bother her.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Babyfaces” podcast, Stratton dismissed negative comments from fans, questioning why she should value opinions from people who’ve never reached her level of success. She said,

“Honestly, people talking about me on the internet in a bad way — I think it’s kind of silly. Those people would never be in my position. They’d never be the WWE Women’s Champion. So why would I take criticism or advice from somebody I wouldn’t even switch places with? That’s my take on it.”

Stratton noted that fan response to her main roster debut was overwhelmingly positive, though some critics began to emerge as she climbed higher up the card. Now, she says she’s learned to tune out the noise altogether.

“I’ve gotten very good at not even checking social media anymore,” she explained, adding that she prefers to dedicate her time to family and friends instead.

Currently in her first reign as WWE Women’s Champion, Stratton also holds the distinction of being the longest-reigning champion on WWE’s main roster today.