Radio host Bubba the Love Sponge has some concerns surrounding the death of Hulk Hogan, including the pace at which the WWE legend was cremated.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Bubba alleged that Hogan was cremated without an autopsy or any independent review by the county medical examiner. Instead, he claims the process moved forward based solely on documentation provided by Hogan’s personal physician, Dr. Gerald Joseph Fitzgerald Jr. He said,

“They immediately got this doctor to come in on a cremation to create this report, and the medical examiner never did his own report. He’s relying on Gerald Joseph Fitzgerald Jr.’s report, and that’s what they’re going with. District 6 Medical Examiner Cremation Approval Summary Report. Terry Bollea, cremation case C2509884. Cremation approved. Yes. Pathologist Wayne. And it’s my understanding that they’ve already burned him up.”

Bubba revealed that a private family service was held on Thursday, with a public funeral for Hogan’s friends and wrestling colleagues taking place last Friday.

Bubba also addressed the claim that Hogan had appeared to be in stable condition in the days leading up to his death. He said,

“The medical examiner didn’t do a report, and there was no autopsy, correct? And he died — he literally fell over while rehabilitating himself — and he was healthy enough to be sent home from the hospital and seen by two of his friends, Eric Bischoff and Jimmy Hart, both of which said he will be okay. Doesn’t that make anybody ask any questions? That the medical examiner just rubber-stamped it to go to the crematorium — no autopsy, not even his own examination? You took his physician’s word for it. And he could’ve pencil-whipped that all day, hiding all types of certain things.”

Nikki Bella sustained an implant injury during last week’s episode of WWE RAW after taking an elbow drop from Piper Niven.

During a live edition of “The Nikki & Brie Show” during SummerSlam 2025 weekend, Nikki provided an update on her condition. She said,

“I literally told Brie all of this in private. When she said it live about my implant, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Then it’s everywhere. I keep getting text messages. I was backstage and everyone kept coming up, ‘Is that okay?’ I’ll know later. I don’t know yet if it exploded or not. It still seems intact. It’s swollen, it hurts. I think it might be fine. I can’t believe I’m loudly talking about this, but hey, it’s 2025, whatever. Send well wishes to my fake boob, thank you!”

Nikki added, “I wrestled for eleven years and didn’t do it once. The minute it happened and I had to live through this, and then my sister had to tell the world. I go, ‘I’m never going to live this down.’ It had to happen to me, and now I’m going to be the implant girl who possibly got it popped.”

The Wyatt Sicks retained the WWE Tag Team Titles in a chaotic Six-Pack TLC Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two), defeating The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, Fraxiom, and the team of Andrade & Rey Fenix.

One of the most jaw-dropping moments of the match came when Candice LeRae was launched off a ladder and crashed through another ladder at ringside in a brutal-looking fall.

Despite the terrifying spot, Johnny Gargano continued the pursuit of championship gold, briefly giving LeRae a thumbs up before refocusing on the action instead of immediately checking on her.

On Monday, Gargano reassured fans that he’s doing fine following the intense match. He wrote,

“To answer everyone’s question. No. I did not sleep on the couch last night. (we were in a hotel room, and there was no couch)”