The cause of death for Hulk Hogan has been revealed.

The New York Post is reporting that “The Hulkster” died of a heart attack following a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Page Six of the NY Post wrote the following:

WWE legend Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack, according to the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center records obtained by Page Six. Hogan, 71, suffered from acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, and had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common cardiac arrhythmia — or irregular heartbeat. Per the records, the WWE Hall of Famer had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), which is a type of cancer affecting white blood cells.

As noted, Hulk Hogan passed away at age 71 last Thursday.