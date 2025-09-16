— Hulk Hogan’s sudden passing sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, but the reactions that followed made an even bigger impact. From his daughter to his ex-wife, everyone had their say, adding layers of mystery to the story. Now, Bubba the Love Sponge has come forward with new details.

In a conversation with Danny Jones, Bubba the Love Sponge shared insights into Hogan’s health before his death. He revealed that the surgery Hogan underwent was one nobody wanted, saying,

“His family actually argued with him and said, ‘Terry, just live with the pain. Because they knew the complication rate of this particular aggressive procedure. They knew. He had numbness in his hands, he would tell me all the time, ‘I can’t even feel my fingers.”

“Most of his family, from Nick to Brooke to Sky, they were telling him, ‘Terry, just live, you’re 71 years old, you’ve lived with having numbness in your fingers. Don’t get this neck surgery. Don’t get it. We’ve talked to the doctors. It’s very risky.”

“And you’re not going to sit still the way you’re supposed to. So don’t do it. He was supposed to be bedridden four to six weeks. He spent 46 hours at home and is already out in Milwaukee, and Green Bay, and Michigan doing these three- and four-hour personal appearances for his beer.”

“His neck operation doesn’t really have an opportunity to fuse and to heal itself. You’re sleeping in hotel bedrooms, and you’re standing up for hours. Hogan’s one big thing is when he would do an autograph session, he would never sit. He always prided himself on standing because it made him bigger than life. Had he listened to his doctors and not been on the road 46 hours after a major operation, he probably would have been in a better situation.”

— Booker T attended Monday night’s Houston Texans game. The Texans’ official Twitter account shared a video showing the WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator enjoying the event, as seen below:

— Bianca Belair remains sidelined with a broken finger but assures fans she’ll return soon. She hasn’t competed since WrestleMania 41, where she suffered the injury during the WWE Women’s World Championship match.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Belair provided an update. She stated,

“I just wanna’ say to all my fans, thank you for all the love, all the support. I hear you, I see you all online when you’re asking when I’m coming back and that you miss me. All I can say is be ready, stay tuned. The EST always comes through and shows up and shows out, so, I’ll be back soon.”

It was reported at the end of July that Belair was nearing a return to the ring.