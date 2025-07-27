Hulk Hogan passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, longtime friend Jimmy Hart shared new details about Hogan’s final days, revealing that his health took a sudden turn for the worse leading up to his passing. Hart had earlier noted that Hogan appeared to be doing well before the unexpected decline.

On when he last spoke to Hogan: “I called [Hogan] on Wednesday night, and then Thursday morning is when everything took place. So just…just overnight it all happened, but it was so positive the day before.”

On the last time he saw him in person: “He was great. He had great food to eat that night. He was talking with the fans. He was just phenomenal.”

On Hogan’s health deteriorating quickly: “It just hits so fast. It was like, ‘Oh my God.’ We thought he was doing so well, you know? We didn’t go to see him at the house and didn’t go to see him at the hospital, because we wanted to make sure that he didn’t get any infections or anything else, like if anybody had a cold or brought anything in. So, that’s what we all did.”

On Hogan’s various surgeries over the years: “He loved wrestling. He loved it. And he missed being able to do it because his body had been broken up so badly through the years. He had a shoulder replaced. His hip was replaced. He had two knee replacements, just so much stuff. And that’s why, when he went in the hospital, he was feeling numbness in his fingers, and that’s why he went to get that little neck surgery to help him out.”

In a recent interview with TMZ, longtime friend Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake reflected on his bond with Hogan and expressed regret over not visiting him one final time before his passing.

On owing his career to Hulk Hogan: “Here’s the thing, when he said to me, ‘You’re going to be a wrestler kid,’ and I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ I used to go watch wrestling when I was a kid, but nothing I ever thought about getting involved with. He and I became so close starting together and coming through the trenches and training. There’s so much that nobody knows about, really, our beginnings, our past. I owe him everything. I’m grateful to have known him, to have been there many times for him, as he was for me.”

On what he’d say to Hogan if he could give him one last message: “I love you, brother, and we truly are friends to the end. I don’t even know what else to say about that. I know his family and mine were close for many years, and I wish the best for them, and they’re having a horrible, difficult time, and I just want to say to them, keep your chins up. He would have wanted us to fight on and move forward.”

On wishing he could have went to see him one last time: “That’s hopefully what we’re all going to do. I was going to try to go to his house a couple days ago, and my wife said, ‘Just go over there. I was thinking, ‘Oh my God.’ But if I go to the house and they say, ‘No, you can’t come in,’ It would have crushed me. So I didn’t. Now I wish maybe that I had tried to get in and tried to see him before he passed… Jimmy Hart and I, like I said, we’ve been friends for 45-50 years. Jimmy and I have talked every day. Jimmy told me that he was doing okay, but that things were not good. So this did kind of catch us off guard.”

Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City, Mexico, was the site of Lucha Libre AAA’s event on July 25.

The following day, AAA Reinas de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer shared a backstage photo on Instagram featuring herself alongside WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

The Undertaker was also in attendance for the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event.

Josh Barnett was among the attendees at Goldberg’s final match during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event earlier this month. In a recent appearance on “The Fight Guys” podcast, Barnett reflected on the experience, describing it as a “blast.” He said,

“It was a blast. Bill is basically family to me. So when I got the call about being there as a part of his walkout and the support him for this retirement match, it was a no brainer. So, any day, any time I’ll be there for you, but I was just super proud to be able to be a part of that with him.”