Hulk Hogan’s WWE return didn’t go as expected.

Hogan made his return during the debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, marking WWE’s new partnership with Real American Beer. While he was scheduled for multiple future appearances tied to this sponsorship, this week’s segment faced significant challenges.

Hogan was met with loud boos from the audience, prompting coverage from outlets like Variety and CNN. Many within WWE expressed frustration that the negative reaction became a dominant narrative on such an important night. Sources noted that several staff members had raised concerns beforehand, predicting the possibility of a hostile crowd reaction.

Due to his physical limitations, Hogan’s appearance was kept brief, lasting only a few minutes. Backstage sources revealed that Hogan was “surprised and disappointed” by the boos but appeared to brush it off. While some speculated about political motivations behind the reaction, insiders were skeptical that was the sole reason.

Online fans suggested Hogan should have embraced his iconic NWO persona to play into the crowd’s reaction. However, a WWE insider dismissed the idea, saying, “That definitely wasn’t part of the original plan. We’re trying to sell beer, not repackage a 70-year-old legend.” The source added that WWE will likely reassess how Hogan is used moving forward, acknowledging that the negative reaction was anticipated by some.

The partnership with Real American Beer is expected to continue, but one WWE staffer suggested featuring a more contemporary star or legend to promote the product.

