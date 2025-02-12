A woman in Akron, Ohio is suing Hulk Hogan and his Real American Beer brand for alleged negligence after being struck by a beer can at a promotional event held at Thirsty Cowboys on August 19, 2024.

Michelle Harlukowicz, the plaintiff, claims that she was attending the event to see the WWE Hall of Famer when an unopened can of beer was tossed into the crowd, striking her in the forehead. The impact caused an open wound that required 10 stitches to close. Her attorney, Eric Tayfel, described the injury as “pretty big,” and noted that Harlukowicz will likely suffer permanent scarring as a result.

“It’s unconscionable to think that you’re going to go to a bar to see a celebrity and end up being pelted with a can of beer,” Tayfel told Fox 8.

The lawsuit, filed on February 10, 2025, alleges that Hogan and other unnamed promoters were encouraging the crowd by tossing free cans of beer to promote Real American Beer, which is a sponsor of WWE. The suit claims that either Hogan or one of the other promoters threw the beer can, leading to the injury.

Medina Township Police responded to the incident, but no charges were filed as officers were unable to determine who threw the can.

Harlukowicz is seeking damages to cover medical expenses, pain and suffering, and emotional distress related to the incident.

Real American Beer, a brand affiliated with WWE, has yet to comment on the lawsuit.