WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is said to be doing just fine after his recent back surgery. A representative for Hogan has issued a statement on his health.

We noted before how on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his backstage talk with Hogan at RAW 30. Angle said Hogan was dealing with mobility issues following the operation.

“Hogan had back surgery again,” Angle said. “He had the nerves cut from his lower body, he can’t feel his lower body. So, he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain, he has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything. So, now he can’t feel his legs so he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious. I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”

In an update, The Hulkster’s representative issued a statement and update on his health via Entertainment Tonight. The rep refuted some of Angle’s claims, and said Hogan is “doing well and is not paralyzed.”

“Everything is OK with him. Hulk is someone with a lot of humor,” the rep said, adding that Hogan is able to walk without a cane.

As seen in the Instagram posts below, Hogan plugged the Monday Night Karaoke events at Hogan’s Hangout in Clearwater, Florida, and he seems to be doing OK.

