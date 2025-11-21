Nick Hogan isn’t saying no to the idea of stepping into the ring one day.

In fact, he says the possibility feels more meaningful than ever.

This week, the 35-year-old shared an Instagram photo of himself training in the ring with NWA’s Bryan Idol (see below), a post that immediately fueled speculation.

TMZ Sports later followed up on the image and asked Hogan directly if he’s considering a run of his own. While he kept things close to the vest, he left the door wide open.

“You never know, man. It’s in the blood. So, you never know,” Hogan said. “I’ve always loved the business. And obviously it makes me feel so much closer to dad, being around the business and being kind of in that environment. I have a lot of love for it. Like I said, it’s in the blood, so you never know.”

Hogan noted that he’s always stayed connected with people in the industry, saying he still feels like part of that extended wrestling family, and while he isn’t calling his shot just yet, he did joke that he’s been tossing around a few ideas in case things move forward.

When asked if he’s already workshopping a finishing move, Hogan laughed and replied that he’s been thinking about “a couple different things” before adding, “It never hurts to drop the leg here and there.”

The comments come just months after the passing of his father.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan died at age 71 back in July following complications from surgery. Nick has been present for multiple WWE tributes honoring his father and said the company has gone above and beyond in supporting his family.

“They’ve been so accommodating and so graceful to everybody in my family,” Nick said. “And they’ve just been, you know, really, really better than I could have ever imagined anyone has taken care of us.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Nick Hogan possibly following in his legendary late father Hulk Hogan’s footsteps in the world of pro wrestling continue to surface.