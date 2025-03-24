Hulk Hogan’s reputation among wrestling fans has significantly declined in recent years, as evidenced by the negative reaction he received during RAW’s Netflix debut, where he was heavily booed. This disdain extends beyond the U.S., as fans in the UK are also showing hostility towards Hogan.

During an event featuring Joe Hendry and Mark Henry in Notttingham, England on Sunday night, Hogan’s theme song was played, and the crowd responded with loud boos, prompting the song to be quickly cut. Mark Henry, who was DJing at the time, took the microphone and said “In the immortal words of The Iron Sheik, F**K HULK HOGAN!”

This international backlash is likely rooted in Hogan’s past, particularly his 2015 firing from WWE following the revelation of racist remarks, including controversial comments about his daughter dating a black man.

Although Hogan returned to WWE in 2018, many felt his apology and efforts to make amends were insufficient. When addressing the WWE roster, Hogan focused more on advising caution about what one says, rather than reflecting on the wrongness of racism itself.

Despite remaining active in the political sphere as a supporter of Donald Trump, Hogan’s involvement in wrestling has diminished, with his last appearance being on RAW’s Netflix debut. The reaction in Nottingham shows that wrestling fans are still far from forgiving him for his past controversies.

https://twitter.com/StephanieHypes/status/1904165809158828476