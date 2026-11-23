Another piece of wrestling history from Hulk Hogan’s legendary WrestleMania X8 showdown with The Rock has sold for a substantial amount of money.

Hogan’s right boot from the iconic match, which took place on March 17, 2002, sold for $494,100 through Goldin Auctions.

The boot features a blue-and-white flame design along with an image of Hogan in his “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan persona. It also includes Hogan’s signature in black marker, accompanied by the inscription “4 Life.”

According to the auction listing, the boot shows significant signs of wear from its use in the ring, including creases, scuff marks and chipped paint.

The item was accompanied by documentation from SIA Photo Match confirming its use during the WrestleMania X8 match, along with authentication from Beckett for Hogan’s signature.

The sale comes several months after Hogan’s left boot from the same match sold for $146,000 in February.

The Rock defeated Hogan in their memorable WrestleMania X8 encounter, which remains one of the most celebrated matches in WWE history.