Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE United States Champion Sheamus end with an awkward finish after a bad bump at ringside.

The match abruptly ended after Carrillo delivered a Sunset Flip Powerbomb from the apron to the floor. Sheamus landed hard on Carrillo’s knee, and Carrillo signaled for the referee. He was then checked on by the referee, leading to the finish. It should be noted that Sheamus did have his arm raised after the match.

The finish that we saw on RAW was not the planned finish, according to Fightful Select. There is no word yet on how Carrillo is doing after the bad bump, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Carrillo and Sheamus. Below are several photos and videos from the bout:

Love him or not, gotta admit @WWESheamus has a very high ring IQ!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OvSQyD9QP9 — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021

¡SE DIERON CON TODO SHEAMUS Y HUMBERTO CARRILLO! #WWExFOX Y se tuvo que suspender la lucha entre el mexicano y el campeón de los Estados Unidos pic.twitter.com/IxAJYaxlps — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 11, 2021

Humberto Carrillo no puede continuar la lucha. Sheamus es el ganador. Parece ser que Humberto se lesionó. Esperamos que no sea grave y podamos verlo de regreso en los cuadriláteros cuanto antes. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JAN12nUkZl — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) May 11, 2021

CARRILLO NO PUEDE CONTINUAR 😱 Al parecer Humberto Carrillo se lesionó legítimamente la rodilla por lo que el árbitro detiene la lucha y da como ganador a Sheamus #WWERaw Esperemos no sea grave lo del Mexicano pic.twitter.com/NwVrDbfh7m — Royal Wrestling (@RoyalWrestling_) May 11, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.