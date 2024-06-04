Yet another WWE star is close to having their contract expire.

According to Fightful Select, Humberto Carrillo’s current deal with WWE is set to expire on August 1st, the very same day his partner Angel Garza’s deal expires. The report notes that much like Garza, WWE is interested in re-signing Carillo to keep him on the team. An offer has been made, but the two-sides are said to still be negotiating.

Carrillo joined WWE in the Summer of 2018 and was drafted to the Raw brand in 2019. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his status.