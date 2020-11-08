Former WWE star/producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms took to Twitter shortly after last night’s Full Gear pay per view to thank AEW and Matt Hardy for allowing him to work the show.

The Hurricane appeared, along with Gangrel, in the Elite Deletion matchup between Hardy and Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. He writes, “I want to send a personal Thank You to the @AEwrestling team, @TonyKhan and @MATTHARDYBRAND for letting me play tonight. This business is ALL OF OURS!! Thanks for letting me be me.”

The Broken One later responded with, “Are you happy now, @ShaneHelmsCom? You’re a free man once AGEEN. This story transcended time & promotions. Thank goodness for @AEW! P.S. – Sorry it took 2 years.”

Check out both tweets below.

I want to send a personal Thank You to the @AEwrestling team, @TonyKhan and @MATTHARDYBRAND for letting me play tonight. This business is ALL OF OURS!! Thanks for letting me be me. 👊🏻👊🏻 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 8, 2020