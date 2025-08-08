MJF and The Hurt Syndicate officially split on the July 23rd episode of AEW Dynamite, where Shelton Benjamin informed MJF that their relationship was strictly professional, signaling the end of their alliance.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the partnership between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate was originally intended to be a long-term storyline. However, it was abruptly cut short at the request of a member within the faction — though not MVP.

This decision reportedly came amid ongoing creative disagreements involving The Hurt Syndicate.

Additionally, the report notes that FTR were originally slated to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All In: Texas 2025. However, The Hurt Syndicate declined to drop the titles to FTR at both All In and the upcoming Forbidden Door 2025 event.

A former three-time TNT Champion was reportedly spotted backstage at a recent AEW television taping.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wardlow was in attendance at the July 25 taping in Cleveland, Ohio — marking his first public appearance at an AEW event in several months.

His presence has sparked speculation about a possible return to AEW programming.

The 37-year-old has been absent since April 2024, following a knee injury that was later disclosed by fellow Undisputed Kingdom member Matt Taven in September.

Wardlow’s most recent match was at AEW Dynamite: Big Business in March 2024, where he challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on the pay-per-view numbers for AEW All In: Texas 2025, nearly a month after the event was held on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Initial estimates placed the buys at around 175,000, but with late purchases now factored in, that number has risen to between 180,000 and 185,000.

If these figures hold, All In: Texas 2025 will become the third-highest grossing PPV in AEW history, trailing only All Out 2021 (215,000 buys) and All In: London 2023 (200,000 buys).

To officially surpass AEW Revolution 2024, which recorded 180,000 buys, All In: Texas would need to land on the higher end of that updated estimate. Regardless, it’s already one of AEW’s top PPV events of 2025, outperforming both Double or Nothing (125,000 buys) and Revolution (135,000 buys).