The lineup for this week’s Fight For The Fallen themed episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of Hurt Syndicate duo Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin against The Acclaimed team of Max Caster & Anthony Bowens for AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen 2025.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program on 1/1:

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed

* Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page

* Jeff Jarrett makes an announcement

* FTR & Adam Copeland vs. Death Riders

