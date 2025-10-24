Former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently shared a story that sounds straight out of a wild early-2000s WWE storyline — except this one actually happened in real life.

During the latest episode of Saraya’s “Rule Breakers” podcast, Deville opened up about the bizarre experience. She said,

“She was Muslim, and she wasn’t really out and about, you know? I was always open about my relationships, but this one was different. No one really knew except a few friends and some people backstage. She reached out about two months ago. Yeah, when she needed clothes, food, a place to live, and a car — you bought her all of it. That did happen.”

“You were there for her when she needed someone the most. Still want that money back for that car though. I knew better than to propose or buy a house with anyone. Like, I knew not to put anyone’s name on anything — except for the car.”

“She’s like, ‘Listen, I need to renew my lease. Are you good to stay on it or whatever?’ And I said, ‘No, b****, I’m not co-signing the renewal.’ Three years go by, and she still doesn’t have anyone else to co-sign.”

“This story is wild — I won’t go into all the details, but here’s the short version. She was still fully married while I was in this man’s house, and I had no idea. He still lived there! I was in this man’s home, f****** his wife.”

“He comes on the Ring doorbell camera and says, ‘Who’s this h** in my house?’ And I’m standing there like, ‘Who’s this man talking?’ She goes, ‘Oh, that’s my ex-husband.’ No, b****, it was her current husband. He was a doctor who was away for work.”

“I was in his house, hanging out with his kid, playing football in the front yard, and the kid’s saying, ‘When we get our new house together.’ Meanwhile, the husband’s watching on camera! So yeah, this man’s voice comes through the doorbell, and I’m like, ‘What the f*** was that?’ I thought he was the jealous ex.”

“She made it sound like that. But everything started making sense — he still had access to the Ring camera, all his clothes were in the drawers, his toothbrush was there. It was insane. Later, I even got a message from him on Instagram that just said, ‘Yo, homie.’”