WWE issued the following press release announcing confirming that the SmackDown women's title rematch between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at the May 8th WrestleMana Backlash premium live event will now be contested under "I-Quit" rules, where the only way to win is to make your opponent scream the words "I Quit."

At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey will look to make Charlotte Flair scream “I Quit” when she challenges her for the SmackDown Women’s Title in a highly-anticipated rematch.

Despite the fact that Rousey made Flair tap out at WrestleMania, she did not win the title due to the referee being knocked out when it happened. Although Flair was able to squeak out a victory, Rousey returned to SmackDown the following Friday and wasted little time challenging The Opportunity to an “I Quit” Match.

In response to the bold challenge, Flair refused and told The Rowdy One to get to the back of the line. Not to be outdone, though, The Baddest Woman on the Planet insisted the rematch will happen and that Charlotte will scream “no” when she turns the titleholder’s arm backward. She later petitioned to have the rematch, and WWE Management made it official on WWE Talking Smack.

