AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT that Jon Moxley will defend his world championship against Eddie Kingston at the November 9th Full Gear pay per view in an “I Quit” match. This was booked following Kingston’s attack on Moxley at the end of last week’s one-year anniversary show, when the Purveyor of Violence successfully retained over Lance Archer.

Saturday, Nov 7th at Full Gear.

It's @MadKing1981 vs. @JonMoxley for the AEW World Championship in an 'I QUIT' MATCH! WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/cCvFZENXYj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2020

"I'm gonna beat & torture you until I get my friend back or I end you" – @JonMoxley. WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/QdVTXsiVi7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2020

