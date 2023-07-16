Earlier today, it was reported that longtime ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni had signed a multi-year deal with AEW (and ROH), with his performance on last night’s AEW Collision heavily praised. The report also noted that Riccaboni was originally offered the Collision role, but he turned it down so he could spend more time with his family. You can read that original report here.

Riccaboni has since confirmed his multi-year deal with a couple of posts on Twitter, where he also jokes that the cowboy hat he wore on Collision is not the reason he got signed. He writes, “It wasn’t the hat. It happened before the hat, fwiw. Although if it hadn’t happened, I’m sure the hat probably would have helped it.”

In a separate tweet he adds, “We record remotely the weeks I don’t Collision. It is my family. I have a 6 and a 4 year old. Everyone was first class and upfront when talking through the situation.”

Check out the tweets below.

It wasn't the hat. It happened before the hat, fwiw. Although if it hadn't happened, I'm sure the hat probably would have helped it. — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) July 16, 2023