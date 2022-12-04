Veteran play-by-play announcer Ian Riccaboni recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where Riccaboni spoke on his work with Ring of Honor over the years, and how he thinks the brand, now owned by Tony Khan, will be relaunching their Honor Club service soon. Riccaboni also discusses ROH potentially getting a television deal in 2023. Highlights can be found below.

Says that ROH’s Honor Club might be relaunching soon:

I know there might be — a lot of folks have asked me about Honor Club, you used to be able to watch that, pay-per-views on there. That might be relaunching soon. There might be some news coming your way about that but to get Final Battle this year, you gotta order on pay-per-view so, it’s gonna be a heck of a night.

Why he thinks ROH will get a television deal in 2023:

I think so [ROH will get a TV deal in 2023]. I don’t have any inside information… I’m very hopeful because if you look at the folks that are coming in, we have — it’s very public, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, Maria [Kanellis-Bennett], they’re all signed. You have Brian Cage earmarked with Ring of Honor. Samoa Joe’s got the belt, the TV belt, Chris Jericho’s got the world belt… FTR with the tag titles, Mercedes Martinez, she’s been a fixture in wrestling for a long time, she’s got the Women’s Title. If you kind of look at – the chips are being positioned, right? And you see Bandido getting signed, Ring of Honor stalwart, RUSH getting signed, Shane Taylor with a big chance next week at Final Battle. There’s all these folks who were in the last kind of era of Ring of Honor that are suddenly in the AEW umbrella in the fold. AEW, you look at the TV ratings, every week, AEW’s getting number one, number two depending on if there’s the World Series or a big college game or what have you but, I don’t think there’s any reason why there wouldn’t be an appetite for a Ring of Honor broadcast, especially as you see kind of the army that’s being built right now that has the Ring of Honor ties.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)