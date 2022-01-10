Longtime ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni recently spoke with Jon Alba on AdFreeShows to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, which included Riccaboni revealing some of the future companies he will be calling action for. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says it’s a blessing to be associated with ROH for as long as he has:

“It’s a blessing to be associated for as long as I have been with Ring of Honor. I told anybody that would listen that if we come back in April, sign me up. I want to be part of it.”

How he’s been getting a lot of work during this temporary ROH hiatus:

“For me though, I’ve just been flattered and kind of flabbergasted by the outpouring of folks who are saying, ‘Hey, if so and so wants to bring you in, try it.’ For GCW to reach out who’s on top of the world right now, New Japan who’s always been the biggest and the best wrestling, and then another company reached out. I don’t know when this is going to drop. It may have already been announced by then.”

Says there’s a mystery company he will be calling action for in the future:

“There’s a mystery company involved and I’ll be calling some stuff for them coming up in different outlets and venues. It’s a company that I’ve watched for a while and I really like them, so we’ll see how that works. I’m so flattered that they’ve reached out and that I got permission from Ring of Honor.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)