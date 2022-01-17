Longtime ROH play-by-play man Ian Riccaboni has announced on his personal Twitter account that he will be returning to IMPACT Wrestling to call the ROH world title matchup between Jonathan Gresham and Steve Maclin on this Thursday’s episode on AXS.

Riccaboni writes, “Despite the actions of my former colleagues, @IMPACTWRESTLING has graciously invited me back to call the @ringofhonor World Title Bout this Thursday with @TomHannifan featuring @TheJonGresham defending against @SteveMaclin. Thank you!”

Check out his tweet below, along with an updated look at this week’s IMPACT lineup.