During a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest longtime Ring of Honor play-by-play commentator Ian Riccaboni spoke about the ROH world title reign of Chris Jericho, who he believes has done more for the ROH brand than anyone else. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he would ever want to work for WWE:

I’d never say never [about working for WWE]. I really like working for AEW and Ring of Honor right now and it would have to be something I really enjoyed and believed in and Ring of Honor’s that right now so I’ve been with Ring of Honor for eight years going on nine.

On Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title reign:

[Chris] Jericho, he’s done more for the Ring of Honor brand in the last ten years, 20 years maybe than almost anybody. He’s got the belt on TV every week, defending it faster, more times than anybody. He’s a great champion to be perfectly honest.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)