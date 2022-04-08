Longtime Ring of Honor play-by-play man Ian Riccaboni recently joined the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss the future of ROH under new owner, AEW President Tony Khan. Riccaboni also reveals that he has yet to speak with Khan about remaining on the ROH commentary team, but hopes that changes as he would love to be apart of what is going on. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s unsure of his future with ROH as he has yet to speak with Tony Khan:

“I haven’t talked to the man himself, I will say that. I think there is one guy who knows what’s going on and aside from ‘how are you doing, nice to meet you, appreciate what you’re doing and excited to see where it’s going,’ I haven’t had the opportunity to sit down with him. One of the weird quirks to everything is I’m the last person ever to be under Ring of Honor contract with Sinclair Broadcast, and I still am. No one knows what comes with the sale. It hasn’t been established yet; if Sinclair is going to buy me out, if they’re going to cancel it, if Tony Khan gets it, if he wants to take it as is. To be very clear, it’s a contract that is performer friendly and it’s company friendly. There are some easy outs. I don’t anticipate getting money for nothing for too much longer.”

How he would love to be apart of the new ROH:

“I’ve talked to folks in Tony Khan’s orbit and I’ve let them know my phone is on and that I’d love to be part of what’s going on. I’ve done my best to put that bug in their ear as much as I can without being annoying and a pain in the butt. I know that the squeaky wheel gets the grease. You have to make sure they know you’re out there and you want to do it and there are no weird feelings or anything like that. I’m keeping my voice and ears to what I think might be the right people and they told me to keep my phone on too. There seems to be some sort of mutual, at least on a small level, a mutual interest to see where it goes.”

