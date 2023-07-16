Ian Riccaboni is sticking around for AEW and ROH.

According to Fightful Select, Riccaboni signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan and will be calling the action for both brands going forward. Riccaboni’s main priority will be ROH, which he chose over the regular AEW Collision gig so he can spend more time with his family. However, he will be calling the next four Collision shows as Kevin Kelly is currently in Japan doing English-commentary for the NJPW G1 Climax 33.

The report also notes that Riccaboni was the one who recommended Kelly for the Collision position. Riccaboni was heavily praises both backstage and online for his work on last night’s Collision, which featured Ricky Starks and Willow Nightingale winning the annual Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

