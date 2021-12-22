Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that longtime Ring of Honor play-by-play man Ian Riccaboni will be calling the ROH world title match between Jonathan Gresham and Blake Christian at the January 23rd “The Wrld on GCW” event from the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

*BREAKING* The Voice of Ring of Honor IAN RICCABONI will be on hand at #TheWrldOnGCW to call the ROH World Title Match! https://t.co/z9luBq24fa pic.twitter.com/sCIeumMvMt — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 22, 2021

Riccaboni was also announced as a commentator for an upcoming taping of NJPWSTRONG in Seattle.