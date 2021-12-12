Longtime Ring of Honor play-by-play man Ian Riccaboni revealed during a recent interview with LeHigh Valley With Love that he will be joining the commentary booth for NJPW STRONG at their upcoming tapings in Seattle.

Riccaboni later confirmed the news on his personal Twitter writing, “Hello! Very excited to break the news with @LVwithLove with love that I will be headed to Seattle for @njpwglobal to join the commentary booth for #njpwStrong! New Japan has always been a treasured partner of ROH and I am thrilled for this opportunity.”

This comes one day after ROH ran their Final Battle “End of an Era” pay per view, the promotion’s last show before their hiatus in the first quarter of 2022. Riccaboni, who has been with ROH since 2014, is currently under contract until March 2022. Check out his tweet below.