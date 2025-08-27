All Elite Wrestling will be facing an unpleasant issue as they prepare to begin their 2300 Arena Residency deal tonight.

Ahead of the post-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, it has been made clear that a local union is protesting it in very public fashion.

Local 8 Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) are protesting the seven AEW and ROH Wrestling events scheduled to be hosted in the legendary Philly venue across the next two weeks (August 27 – September 11) due to the shows “failing to meet area standards by paying substandard wages and benefits.”

“This week, IATSE Local 8 members are out in force to inform the public that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) events in Philadelphia are failing to meet area standards by paying substandard wages and benefits,” a statement released by IATSE Local 8 began. “When employers undercut these standards it threatens wages, benefits, and job opportunities for all entertainment workers in the community.”

The statement continued, “We stand in solidarity with our Local 8 kin as they hold employers accountable and fight to protect the fair standards that entertainment workers deserve!”

AEW President Tony Khan, meanwhile, has shared his excitement about kicking off the AEW at 2300 Residency tonight.

“Tonight will be the first time that I’ve set foot in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia in over 29 years, since I was 13 years old in August 1996,” Khan wrote via X this morning. “I’m excited to go back there for Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite at 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!”

