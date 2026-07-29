According to Vince Russo, the Insane Clown Posse has a presence backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Detroit.

Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of The Coach and Bro Show with Jonathan Coachman, Russo claimed that AEW President Tony Khan personally invited Violent J to the show at the Masonic Temple and wanted to meet him before the event.

“Violent J is at their show right this second,“ Russo said. “(Khan) wanted to meet Violent J. And they’re in Detroit as we speak.“

Russo went on to say that Violent J was personally contacted about the invitation and was excited for the opportunity to meet Khan.

“That’s all I know,” he continued. “I know J is very excited. I know they personally called him. And I know they personally told him that Tony wants to meet him before the show. So he’s in Detroit. He’s very, very excited. I’m very excited for him.”

At this time, it is unclear whether the other half of Insane Clown Posse, Shaggy 2 Dope, is also in attendance at the event.

Khan has previously spoken positively about Russo and Violent J’s Juggalo Championship Wrestling promotion during an appearance on The Coach and Bro Show, noting that he is a fan of JCW, whose weekly JCW Lunacy series streams on YouTube every Thursday night.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.