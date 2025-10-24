WWE has stocked up on a new wave of developmental talents.

As noted, WWE released over 10 developmental wrestlers earlier this month. Among those who were cut by the company on the talent side were Wes Lee, Ridge Holland, Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden “BJ” Ray and Jamar Hampton.

With the room in developmental now freed up, the company has announced a five-talent acquisition as the October 2025 ‘Rookie Class’ of WWE Performance Center recruits.

WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER ROOKIE CLASS (OCTOBER 2025) Among the newly acquired developmental talents are a former MMA fighter, a veteran of wXw, PROGRESS and RevPro, former All Japan Pro Wrestling talents and a new signing from Spain. Featured below are some notes regarding the five new talents signed as the WWE Performance Center Rookie Class for October 2025: Jamie Garcia: A 23-year-old native of Madrid, Spain, Garcia previously competed under the name Zozaya. Standing 6’3″, he looks to follow in the footsteps of fellow Spaniard Axiom. Earlier this year, Axiom made a surprise appearance during WWE’s live tour of Spain to present Garcia with the Niño Anónimo Cup in March. Mike Derudder: Derudder, 29, hails from Belgium and is best known for his work under the ring name Mike D Vecchio. The powerhouse built his reputation across Europe with standout performances for wXw, PROGRESS, RevPro, and even All Japan Pro Wrestling. Cyril Coquerelle: The 27-year-old French star, formerly known as Aigle Blanc on the independent circuit, has been wrestling professionally since 2014. Coquerelle brings nearly a decade of international experience, having competed throughout Europe and for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Nathan Cranton: Competing as Nathan Angel, the 22-year-old from England began his wrestling career in 2022. In addition to his in-ring background, Cranton is a former Mr. International competitor, showcasing both athleticism and charisma. Dusan Novakovic: A native of Serbia, Novakovic transitions to WWE from the world of professional mixed martial arts. While new to wrestling, his combat sports background positions him as a unique addition to the Performance Center’s latest rookie class.

All five new WWE developmental talent signees have reported to the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida, and will begin the next step in their journey to possibly becoming future WWE Superstars.