Identity Of Bartender From Last Night’s SmackDown Revealed

The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed that the bartender in the Jeff Hardy and Sheamus segment from last night’s episode of SmackDown was indie talent Vinny Mac (real name Vinny McParland). Mac primarily wrestles for World Xtreme Wrestling, which is run by WWE Hall of Famer Afa from the Wild Samoans.

Mac also wrestled a matchup in NXT back in 2018, where he teamed up with Justyn Glory and Cesar Rise to take on the Forgotten Sons faction.

