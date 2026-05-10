The mystery behind the original Minihausen appears to have been solved following WWE Backlash 2026.

One of the more bizarre matches on Saturday night’s premium live event from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida saw Danhausen team up with a mystery partner against The Miz and Kit Wilson. After weeks of teasing, Danhausen finally revealed his partner by using his “clone machine,” which produced Minihausen — a miniature version of himself portrayed by a masked mini wrestler.

According to one source, the person under the Minihausen gear was AAA star Mascarita Sagrada.

The comedy-heavy bout featured several over-the-top moments, including a spot where Kit Wilson trapped Sagrada inside the clone machine. That led to the machine suddenly producing multiple Minihausens, creating chaos at ringside and adding another surreal twist to the segment.

In the end, Danhausen and Minihausen picked up the victory, with Danhausen scoring the pinfall win over The Miz.

The appearance also continued WWE’s recent crossover involvement with AAA talent following the company’s partnership developments with the Mexican promotion.

Danhausen appeared with several Minihausens during his appearance at WrestleMania 42 earlier this year in a segment that also featured WrestleMania host John Cena and his opponent tonight, The Miz.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Backlash Results 5/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.