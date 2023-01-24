Last night, Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari defeated two local enhancement talents during an episode of AEW: Dark Elevation, a show that was taped last week.

The AEW Enhancement Talent Twitter account has revealed the identity of both men as Big Fonz and Jordan Cruz. This was Fonz’s AEW debut. He trained at Kirt White’s Big Time Wrestling Academy in California and was a stunt double for “Adult Dwayne Johnson” on the hit NBC comedy series Young Rock.

This was Cruz’s third match for AEW. He previously competed in a tag match against Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks on the June 3rd, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage.

