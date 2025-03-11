Penta faced off against Cruz Del Toro in a match recorded for WWE Main Event, while Shayna Baszler took on Mia Yim for Speed.

The Undertaker made a special appearance at WWE’s Madison Square Garden event and is scheduled to be part of NXT Roadblock tonight.

Ahead of the MSG show, WWE arranged several talent signings for Fanatics merchandise. Additionally, multiple WWE Superstars participated in media obligations leading up to the event, with footage expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Independent wrestler Mike Datello was the individual whose shirt was torn off by Logan Paul during his WWE Raw appearance.

Jey Uso held a meet-and-greet event in Staten Island, which was reportedly a strong success.

Although Karrion Kross and Scarlett were present at the MSG show, they were not utilized in the event itself. However, they did film a segment for WWE’s social media platforms.

WWE Raw Segment, Promo Writers

* Cody Rhodes’ segment was written by Brian Parise

* Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair’s segment was credited to Ben Saccocio

WWE Raw Match, Segment Producers

* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller – Bobby Roode

* Logan Paul segment – Shane Helms

* LWO vs. New Day – Adam Pearce

* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Jason Jordan & Petey Williams

* Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair – Petey Williams & Jason Jordan

* Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins – Michael Hayes & Abyss

(H/T: Fightful Select)