Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman had a hell of a brawl on Monday night.

And some poor dude got caught in the middle of it.

But who was that dude?

Our friends at Local Comp WWE sent word that the fan in the blue shirt that Reed launched at Strowman while ‘The Big S.O.B.” was doing his Freight Train spot outside of the ring was, of course, not just “some dude” after all.

According to the report, the “fan” involved in the segment was independent pro wrestler Nessy Hendrixx (@instntclssic).

Hendrixx has actually appeared on WWE programming in the past, working as a security guard for Paul Heyman on the February 25 episode of WWE Raw earlier this year (see below).