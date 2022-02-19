The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed the identity of the two security guards who escorted WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg on this past Friday’s taped episode of Smackdown on FOX.
The guards were played by pro-wrestlers Chuck Devine, David Powers, and Frankie Thomas. Devine and Powers have both worked for the indie promotion WildKat Pro Wrestling, while Thomas is known for his work with Bayou Independent Wrestling.
