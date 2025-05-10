During last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a masked individual stormed the ring and attempted to hit Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena with an RKO.

Cena quickly countered and delivered an Attitude Adjustment to the mystery attacker. Moments later, Randy Orton arrived and successfully landed an RKO of his own.

According to Twitter user Rony Mac, the masked figure may have been former NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears. Observers noted that the assailant’s tattoos closely resemble those of Spears.

If you need further clarification that it was Shawn Spears..the tattoos also match up.. #Smackdown

Bianca Belair recently took to her Instagram Stories to show off a brutal finger injury, as you can see below:

Bianca Belair shares an image of the injury to her finger.

The Bronx Tourism Council of Bronx, New York announced this week that WWE Superstar Damian Priest will be honored with a spot on the Bronx Walk of Fame. His commemorative sign is set to be unveiled later this month.

The recognition was also highlighted by the broadcast team during last night’s episode of SmackDown.

“Welcome to The Bronx Walk of Fame, Damian Priest! Priest is a WWE Superstar and world-class performer and athlete. He trained at his father’s martial arts schools in The Bronx and has since become a WWE World Heavyweight Champion, amongst other titles. Priest has had several iconic moments in the ring – including participating in a match against Grammy-winning artist, Bad Bunny. We are looking forward to revealing Priest’s sign on The Bronx Walk of Fame later this month. Check out his full profile on our new Bronx Walk of Fame app, Bronx WOF, which you can download on the App Store or on Google Play (swipe for a preview!). ✨ #bronxweek #bronxweek2025 #ilovethebronx #bronx #bronxny #bronxball #bronxwalkoffame #bronxtourismcouncil #thriveandstrivein25 #bxwk25 #celebratethebronx #bronxpride #strongertogetherbx #bxcommunityfirst #discoverthebronx #bronxcultureunite #bxunity #thebronxconnects #empowerthebronx”

A post shared by The Bronx Tourism Council (@bronx.tourism)

The WWE ID account has released new details regarding the opening round of the WWE ID Men’s Title Tournament.

The tournament will begin with a double-elimination format, allowing participants a second chance before being eliminated. This stage will continue until the competition is narrowed down to the final six competitors.

At that point, the tournament will transition to a single-elimination format to determine the winner.

Additionally, the two participants with the most wins during the double-elimination round will earn byes in the single-elimination phase, giving them a direct path to the semifinals.

Here are the current standings following the two WWE ID Title Tournament events held in Las Vegas, hosted by GCW and FSW:

Aaron Roberts (1-1)

Aaron Rouke (1-1)

Brad Baylor (0-1)

Bryce Donovan (0-0)

Cappuccino Jones (1-0)

Freedom Ramsey (0-1)

Gal Barkay (1-1)

Ice Williams (2-0)

Jack Cartwheel (0-0)

Jackson Drake (1-0)

Jordan Oasis (1-1)

Marcus Mathers (1-1)

Ricky Smokes (0-1)

Sam Holloway (0-2) – ELIMINATED

Sean Legacy (1-0)

