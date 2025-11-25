Fans in Oklahoma City didn’t get John Cena on Monday’s WWE Raw, at least not the version they were expecting, but the show still delivered a surprise that had the crowd roaring before Survivor Series: WarGames.

The night saw Dominik Mysterio continue taking shots at Cena ahead of their Intercontinental Championship clash this Saturday. Dominik made it clear he had zero respect for the champion, taunting the OKC crowd by reminding them that Cena “wasn’t even scheduled” and that they could chant all they wanted because he wasn’t walking through that curtain.

Of course, that’s exactly when “My Time Is Now” blasted through the arena.

Instead of the 17-time world champion, out came Mini John Cena, flanked by Mini Stu The Cameraman. The pair hit the stage to a big reaction, and Dominik immediately went from smug to irritated as he came face-to-face with the miniature version of his upcoming opponent.

Mini Cena didn’t back down, firing off a string of Cena-style catchphrases while the crowd played along. Dominik insisted the segment was not part of the plan, warning that he wanted the “real” Cena, but he still decided to make a statement. “Dirty” Dom dropped Mini Cena with a kick, followed by a 619 and a frog splash to put an exclamation point on the message he intends to send this weekend.

Before Dominik could continue the beatdown, Rey Mysterio hit the ring to protect Mini Cena and shut down his son’s trash talk. That led directly into the previously advertised Rey vs. JD McDonagh match after the commercial break.

For those wondering, Mini Cena was played by Syko, known for his work with Micro Championship Wrestling and Big Little Brawlers.

The real John Cena will be very present this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, where he defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio in one of the night’s marquee matchups.

If you missed this week’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames go-home show from the red brand, fear not, as you can check out our complete Update On Penta Suffering An Injury During “The Last Time Is Now” Tournament Match On 11/24 WWE Raw

JOHN CENA IS HERE!!!! 🤩 Now hold on… pic.twitter.com/vM58541SJN — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2025