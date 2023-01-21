The identity of LA Knight’s opponent from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX has been revealed.

The former Million Dollar Champion defeated Ren Jones in quick fashion as he prepares to face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup at the Royal Rumble. The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed that Jones actually wrestled for WWE before back in 2017 on an episode on 205 Live against Brian Kendrick.

Jones also appeared on SmackDown as a security guard back in 2022. Aside from his extra work in WWE he’s also competed on AEW Dark, and wrestles regularly for AAW, CLASH Wrestling, and other indie promotions.