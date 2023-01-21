The identity of LA Knight’s opponent from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX has been revealed.
The former Million Dollar Champion defeated Ren Jones in quick fashion as he prepares to face Bray Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup at the Royal Rumble. The Local Competitor Twitter account has revealed that Jones actually wrestled for WWE before back in 2017 on an episode on 205 Live against Brian Kendrick.
Jones also appeared on SmackDown as a security guard back in 2022. Aside from his extra work in WWE he’s also competed on AEW Dark, and wrestles regularly for AAW, CLASH Wrestling, and other indie promotions.
On the new @WWE SmackDown: LA Knight @RealLAKnight defeated Ren Jones.
This was Ren's 2nd WWE match. He last competed on the 1/24/17 205 Live as Tripp Bradshaw, taking on Brian Kendrick.#WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown pic.twitter.com/LVFe3lY5kP
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) January 21, 2023
Since his last WWE appearance, Ren Jones mainly competed in AEW, CLASH Wrestling @clashwrestling, AAW @AAWPro, Sanctuary Fight Club @fight_sanctuary, & Independence Pro @__IPW__.#WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown pic.twitter.com/EW3LCUh0EL
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) January 21, 2023