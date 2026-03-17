A wild moment from Monday night’s WWE Raw just got a real-life identity attached.

During the 3/16 show at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX., Brock Lesnar laid waste to a group of masked attackers in a chaotic segment tied to Paul Heyman and his ongoing issues with Seth Rollins.

Lesnar unleashed a series of suplexes before things escalated even further.

At one point, a masked individual attempted to leap at “The Beast,” only to be caught mid-air and violently hurled into the steel ring steps in a brutal-looking spot.

That man has now come forward.

Independent wrestler Vin Parker took to social media after the show to reveal he was the one on the receiving end of the throw, sharing a humorous reaction to the moment.

“I just got tossed by Brock Lesnar,” Parker wrote via X. “Not my wisest decision.”

For those unfamiliar, Parker trains under Dustin Rhodes at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy and has previously made appearances on ROH TV.

The 3/16 Raw segment with Brock Lesnar led to the announcement of Lesnar vs. Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.

I just got tossed by Brock Lesnar. — Vin Parker (@RealVinParker) March 17, 2026