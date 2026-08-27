The identity of the woman involved in MJF and Andrade El Idolo’s segment on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite has been revealed.

Maddy Morgan appeared at ringside during the August 26 episode from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, where MJF used her as part of his attempt to mock Andrade and his interactions with female fans.

Morgan, who has wrestled for Dream Star Fighting Marigold, Elevation, TNT Extreme Wrestling and other promotions, confirmed her involvement while sharing backstage photos from Dynamite on Instagram.

“[In case you missed it],” Morgan began. “What an experience getting to be on AEW yesterday with Andrade El Idolo [and] MJF.”

Interestingly, AEW isn’t Morgan’s only recent appearance for a major wrestling company.

Morgan was also featured on WWE television earlier this summer, appearing in a backstage segment with Bayley during a June Raw taping in London.

There is currently no indication that Morgan’s Dynamite appearance means she has signed with AEW.

Wednesday’s angle ultimately saw Andrade turn the tables on MJF, ambushing him through the crowd as their issues continued to escalate. Both men are scheduled to compete in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: London this Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium.