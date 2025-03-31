The March 28 episode of WWE SmackDown featured a security team that included Ethan Allen, Damien Corvin, Shreddy, Elijah, Tate Mayfairs, Kid Lykos, Joe Kessler, Daz Black, Myles Kayman, Kez Evans, Will Kroos, Rampage Brown, and James Ellis.

According to WWE sources, additional WWE I.D. names are expected to be revealed around or shortly after WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, WWE NXT talent are reportedly unhappy with the call time for their WrestleMania 41 weekend event, NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, which was recently rescheduled to start earlier than initially planned.

(H/T: Fightful Select)