The identity of the mysterious masked attacker may have been revealed.

But questions still remain.

On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the mystery masked man who has been targeting The Vision dating back to the WWE Royal Rumble, when Bron Breakker was attacked, made his presence felt once again.

After attacking Austin Theory and others, this time, he interfered in Logan Paul’s match against Jacob Fatu.

However, the situation quickly took an unexpected turn.

Paul managed to grab the masked figure during the chaos and ripped off the mask, revealing Don Furo, a student from Seth Rollins’ Black & Brave Wrestling Academy.

Interestingly, the commentary team did not identify Furo by name during the broadcast, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.

Was this the real mastermind behind the attacks?

Or simply a decoy to keep the storyline alive?

As of now, it remains unclear whether Furo was the true masked man or just a stand-in designed to extend the angle heading into the coming weeks.

Either way, the mystery surrounding the attacks may be far from over.